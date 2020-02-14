$1.17 Billion in Sales Expected for Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) will post $1.17 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Edwards Lifesciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.18 billion. Edwards Lifesciences reported sales of $993.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences will report full-year sales of $4.85 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.83 billion to $4.90 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $5.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.17 billion to $5.41 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Edwards Lifesciences.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.03). Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 31.73% and a net margin of 24.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis.

EW has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $255.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $262.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $253.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $255.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $248.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $249.50.

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock traded up $4.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $230.55. 673,079 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,455,656. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.60. Edwards Lifesciences has a 1-year low of $165.69 and a 1-year high of $247.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $232.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $228.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.65 billion, a PE ratio of 46.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.78.

In other news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.27, for a total value of $585,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 19,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,592,863.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 22,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.62, for a total transaction of $5,246,817.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 69,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,067,889.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 123,591 shares of company stock valued at $28,574,352. Company insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.3% during the third quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,154 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,113,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.6% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 7,482 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,015 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 11.1% during the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 500 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.7% during the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 2,930 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

