1,000 Shares in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Purchased by Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA

Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 1,000 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VRTX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,708,669 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,797,554,000 after purchasing an additional 532,371 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 27,745 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,701,000 after acquiring an additional 1,944 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 16.1% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 16,091 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,726,000 after acquiring an additional 2,234 shares during the period. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the third quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 186,000 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,512,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 208.8% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 28,592 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,844,000 after purchasing an additional 19,333 shares during the last quarter. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Amit Sachdev sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $1,075,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,259,440. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Yuchun Lee sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.84, for a total transaction of $477,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $925,505. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 109,742 shares of company stock worth $24,453,342 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VRTX traded down $2.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $240.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,329,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,429,982. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $229.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $200.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.16. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1-year low of $163.68 and a 1-year high of $249.00.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.97% and a net margin of 28.27%. The business’s revenue was up 62.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on VRTX. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Cfra lifted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $237.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird cut Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $247.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $252.41.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

