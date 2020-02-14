10,000 Shares in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Acquired by Franklin Street Capital Partners LLC

Franklin Street Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $8,371,000. Chipotle Mexican Grill comprises 5.6% of Franklin Street Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Network bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the third quarter valued at $42,000. 93.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Shares of NYSE CMG traded up $1.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $914.22. The stock had a trading volume of 4,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,928. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $865.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $821.92. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52 week low of $592.73 and a 52 week high of $914.98. The company has a market capitalization of $25.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The restaurant operator reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 25.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 18.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 5,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $874.90, for a total value of $4,442,742.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,448,259.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $813.11, for a total transaction of $609,019.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 26,634 shares in the company, valued at $21,656,371.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 79,005 shares of company stock worth $67,957,034. Corporate insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

CMG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Maxim Group boosted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $875.00 to $920.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer raised shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $800.00 to $820.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $901.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $862.61.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Read More: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG).

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.