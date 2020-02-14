100,665 Shares in Baker Hughes A GE Co (NYSE:BHGE) Purchased by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new position in Baker Hughes A GE Co (NYSE:BHGE) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 100,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,580,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in Baker Hughes A GE by 60.8% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 358,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,193,000 after acquiring an additional 135,597 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Baker Hughes A GE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,568,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Baker Hughes A GE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,551,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Baker Hughes A GE by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 884,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,657,000 after acquiring an additional 149,797 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Baker Hughes A GE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,068,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.39% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Citigroup decreased their target price on Baker Hughes A GE from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Baker Hughes A GE currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.44.

Shares of BHGE traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.08. 3,468,631 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,484,392. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.60. Baker Hughes A GE Co has a 12 month low of $20.09 and a 12 month high of $31.26.

Baker Hughes, a GE company provides integrated oilfield products, services, and digital solutions worldwide. Its Oilfield Services segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for integrated oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

