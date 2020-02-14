10,273 Shares in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Bought by Elevated Capital Advisors LLC

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 10,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $535,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. 9258 Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $287,000. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co boosted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 258,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,446,000 after buying an additional 8,929 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group boosted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 10,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 373.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 5,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River & Mercantile LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 85.2% in the fourth quarter. River & Mercantile LLC now owns 202,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,555,000 after buying an additional 93,190 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:IUSB opened at $52.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.32. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $49.59 and a twelve month high of $53.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th were paid a $0.1276 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%.

