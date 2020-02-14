1,032 Shares in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Acquired by ICW Investment Advisors LLC

ICW Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,032 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CSX. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in CSX by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,210,842 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,730,073,000 after buying an additional 1,127,117 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of CSX by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,946,217 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,456,348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795,879 shares in the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CSX by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 12,895,737 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $893,288,000 after acquiring an additional 2,197,670 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 28,294.5% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,091,077 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $283,389,000 after purchasing an additional 4,076,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 0.4% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,029,726 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $209,869,000 after purchasing an additional 12,929 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of CSX from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of CSX in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of CSX from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.90.

Shares of CSX stock opened at $79.84 on Friday. CSX Co. has a 52-week low of $63.97 and a 52-week high of $80.73. The stock has a market cap of $62.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $75.32 and its 200-day moving average is $70.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.52.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The transportation company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 27.49% and a net margin of 27.91%. CSX’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

