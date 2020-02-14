10,830 Shares in Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (NASDAQ:GT) Purchased by Secure Asset Management LLC

Secure Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (NASDAQ:GT) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GT. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 547.1% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,822 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 28.8% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Goodyear Tire & Rubber from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Northcoast Research cut Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Nomura assumed coverage on Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research report on Monday, December 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub cut Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.96.

Shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber stock traded down $0.44 on Friday, reaching $11.15. 308,734 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,956,125. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.31. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.70. Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co has a 1-year low of $10.74 and a 1-year high of $20.70.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.33). Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 1.28%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.59%.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Profile

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. The company offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

