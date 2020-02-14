123,700 Shares in Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE:INVH) Acquired by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE:INVH) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 123,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,707,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its position in Invitation Homes by 135.7% in the 3rd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on INVH shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Invitation Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Invitation Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.05.

Shares of Invitation Homes stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.53. 87,007 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,982,376. The company has a market cap of $17.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. Invitation Homes Inc has a 52 week low of $22.73 and a 52 week high of $32.42.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. This is an increase from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 260.87%.

In other news, Director Barry S. Sternlicht sold 533,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.11, for a total transaction of $16,064,768.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $336,840.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Vii-Nq Side-By-Side Gp L. Brep sold 57,600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total transaction of $1,730,880,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,176,294 shares of company stock worth $1,748,227,509 in the last 90 days. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

Invitation Homes is a leading owner and operator of single-family rental homes, offering residents high-quality homes across America. With over 80,000 homes for lease in 17 markets across the country, Invitation Homes is meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing residents access to updated homes with features they value, such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools.

