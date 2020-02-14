12,849 Shares in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ:SRET) Acquired by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ:SRET) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 12,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRET. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 35.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Pacific Sun Financial Corp acquired a new position in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 92.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 10,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period.

Shares of SRET stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.63. The stock had a trading volume of 216,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,160. Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $14.25 and a twelve month high of $15.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.47 and its 200 day moving average is $15.07.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 6th were issued a $0.1006 dividend. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 5th.

