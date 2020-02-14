13,815 Shares in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Purchased by Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 13,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $821,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ATVI. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 50.7% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 489,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 164,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantum Capital Management purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard in the third quarter worth about $33,000. 88.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ATVI traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $63.51. 2,798,973 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,186,258. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.97. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.89 and a 1 year high of $63.12. The stock has a market cap of $47.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.87.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.04. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 23.18% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.67%. This is a boost from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. Activision Blizzard’s payout ratio is presently 17.79%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Friday, February 7th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $62.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 target price (up from $61.00) on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.40.

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

