1,570 Shares in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Purchased by Robinson Value Management Ltd.

Robinson Value Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Cortland Associates Inc. MO grew its position in PepsiCo by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Cortland Associates Inc. MO now owns 1,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Lucia Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 14,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 15,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,136,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holderness Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 9,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

PEP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Citigroup increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $143.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. BidaskClub raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 25th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Sunday, December 15th. Finally, Cfra boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.45.

NASDAQ PEP traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $146.99. The company had a trading volume of 3,551,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,143,470. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.53. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $111.88 and a 52 week high of $147.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.11.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 55.00% and a net margin of 18.78%. The firm had revenue of $20.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.955 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.49%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

