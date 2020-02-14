1,802 Shares in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Purchased by Secure Asset Management LLC

Secure Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWF. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,585,000. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 21,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $190.73. 111,577 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,660,103. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $143.94 and a 1 year high of $191.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $182.07 and a 200 day moving average of $168.30.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Featured Article: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.