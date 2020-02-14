1,950 Shares in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Acquired by Delta Financial Advisors LLC

Delta Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,950 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 305,692 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,039,000 after acquiring an additional 43,407 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 16,198 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,804,000 after acquiring an additional 2,009 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 213.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 585,993 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $65,285,000 after acquiring an additional 399,334 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth $2,875,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 982.9% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 4,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 3,676 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PSX opened at $89.95 on Friday. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $80.24 and a twelve month high of $119.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.11 billion, a PE ratio of 13.27, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.12.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.01. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 2.81%. The business had revenue of $29.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 9.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is presently 44.72%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup cut their target price on Phillips 66 from $135.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Phillips 66 from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Bank of America cut Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Phillips 66 from $122.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Phillips 66 currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.00.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

