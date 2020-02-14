1,995 Shares in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Bought by Secure Asset Management LLC

Secure Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,995 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UNP. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the third quarter worth $15,388,000. PointState Capital LP increased its stake in Union Pacific by 22.4% in the third quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 800,474 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $129,661,000 after purchasing an additional 146,312 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Union Pacific by 17.3% in the third quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,127 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares during the period. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. increased its stake in Union Pacific by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 29,001 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $5,243,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Finally, Colony Group LLC increased its stake in Union Pacific by 48.3% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 16,518 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,676,000 after purchasing an additional 5,381 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

In other Union Pacific news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $183,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,331 shares in the company, valued at $11,406,573. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,342 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.62, for a total value of $916,794.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,815,664.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Union Pacific stock traded down $0.97 during trading on Friday, hitting $183.67. 76,805 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,880,377. The firm has a market cap of $127.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $149.09 and a 52-week high of $188.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $181.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $172.24.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.01). Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 32.86%. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.30%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on UNP shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Union Pacific from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group lowered Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $184.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Raymond James raised their price target on Union Pacific from $205.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Argus raised their price target on Union Pacific from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.30.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

Read More: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.