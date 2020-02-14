1st Capital Bank (OTCMKTS:FISB) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Shares of 1st Capital Bank (OTCMKTS:FISB) rose 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $15.27 and last traded at $15.27, approximately 500 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 2,968 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.25.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.81.

About 1st Capital Bank (OTCMKTS:FISB)

1st Capital Bank provides various banking products and services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, family commercial entities, and individuals in the central coast region of California. Its deposit products include personal and business checking, savings, money market, and certificates of deposit accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts and health savings accounts.

