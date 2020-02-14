2,202 Shares in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) Acquired by Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc.

Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,202 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TFC. Hudock Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Thomas E. Skains sold 4,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.25, for a total transaction of $232,461.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,753 shares in the company, valued at $1,668,350.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Brantley J. Standridge sold 8,580 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total transaction of $471,042.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $662,039.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 225,327 shares of company stock valued at $12,227,882 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TFC opened at $54.82 on Friday. Truist Financial Corporation has a one year low of $44.51 and a one year high of $56.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.16.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 21.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Truist Financial Corporation will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.19%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TFC shares. Odeon Capital Group lowered Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.33.

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

