$241.91 Million in Sales Expected for Centennial Resource Development Inc (NASDAQ:CDEV) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Centennial Resource Development Inc (NASDAQ:CDEV) will announce $241.91 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Centennial Resource Development’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $245.00 million and the lowest is $238.01 million. Centennial Resource Development reported sales of $222.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Centennial Resource Development will report full year sales of $929.69 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $924.90 million to $935.28 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $987.00 million to $1.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Centennial Resource Development.

Get Centennial Resource Development alerts:

CDEV has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Barclays lowered shares of Centennial Resource Development from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Friday, December 6th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.28.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDEV traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.66. 9,168,924 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,142,767. Centennial Resource Development has a 52 week low of $2.63 and a 52 week high of $13.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.07. The company has a market cap of $779.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.11.

In other news, CFO George S. Glyphis acquired 30,000 shares of Centennial Resource Development stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.10 per share, with a total value of $93,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 538,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,668,404.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark G. Papa acquired 100,000 shares of Centennial Resource Development stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.44 per share, with a total value of $344,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,063,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,099,530.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 137,500 shares of company stock valued at $461,600 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CDEV. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Centennial Resource Development by 42,368.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 8,200,141 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $37,023,000 after buying an additional 8,219,541 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,890,089 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $45,692,000 after purchasing an additional 2,311,873 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 424.5% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,688,811 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $12,140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176,163 shares in the last quarter. Caymus Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,722,000. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,818,000.

About Centennial Resource Development

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.

Further Reading: Growth Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Centennial Resource Development (CDEV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Centennial Resource Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centennial Resource Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.