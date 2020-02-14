244 Shares in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) Bought by Samalin Investment Counsel LLC

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VCR. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 350.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the third quarter valued at about $63,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the third quarter valued at about $77,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Bell Rock Capital LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Bell Rock Capital LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VCR stock traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $201.93. 400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,917. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $193.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $184.14. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 1-year low of $163.66 and a 1-year high of $203.13.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

