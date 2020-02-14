$27.88 Million in Sales Expected for American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) will announce sales of $27.88 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for American Software’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $28.06 million and the lowest is $27.70 million. American Software posted sales of $27.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Software will report full year sales of $111.77 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $111.10 million to $112.43 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $118.46 million, with estimates ranging from $116.20 million to $120.72 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for American Software.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The software maker reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.05. American Software had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The business had revenue of $28.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.21 million.

Several research firms recently commented on AMSWA. BidaskClub lowered shares of American Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley lowered shares of American Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.68.

Shares of American Software stock traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $15.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 149 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,945. American Software has a 52-week low of $10.42 and a 52-week high of $17.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.12. The company has a market capitalization of $469.69 million, a P/E ratio of 68.96 and a beta of 0.45.

In other American Software news, President H Allan Dow sold 4,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total value of $69,689.70. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 60,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $962,538.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,839 shares of company stock worth $707,225. 11.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Software by 107.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of American Software by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,153 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of American Software by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 50,093 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Software by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 71,074 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515 shares during the period. Finally, Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Software during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.57% of the company’s stock.

American Software Company Profile

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a portfolio of software and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology (IT) Consulting, and Other. The SCM segment provides supply chain management and retail planning solutions, including sales and operations planning, demand and inventory optimization, manufacturing planning and scheduling, supply optimization, retail allocation and merchandise planning, and transportation optimization solutions to streamline and optimize the forecasting, inventory, production scheduling, production, supply, allocation, distribution, and management of products between trading partners.

