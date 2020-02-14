$288.25 Million in Sales Expected for Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) will post $288.25 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Valley National Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $285.00 million to $291.50 million. Valley National Bancorp reported sales of $326.32 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 11.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Valley National Bancorp will report full-year sales of $1.18 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.21 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Valley National Bancorp.

Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $276.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on VLY shares. Stephens raised shares of Valley National Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $12.50 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a report on Saturday, January 11th.

NYSE VLY opened at $11.03 on Tuesday. Valley National Bancorp has a 52 week low of $9.28 and a 52 week high of $12.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.15.

In other news, Director Peter V. Maio purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.96 per share, with a total value of $219,200.00. 3.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Valley National Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 1,613.5% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 118,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after buying an additional 112,012 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,382,000. Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 105.8% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 119,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after buying an additional 61,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 65,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 15,163 shares during the last quarter. 55.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valley National Bancorp

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Valley National Bank that provides commercial, retail, trust, and investment services. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

