29,295 Shares in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF) Bought by Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 29,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,794,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Ridge Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $424,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. Betterment LLC lifted its holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 83,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,100,000 after acquiring an additional 8,766 shares during the period. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group lifted its holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 72.8% during the fourth quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 9,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 3,919 shares during the period.

iShares California Muni Bond ETF stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $62.08. 58,063 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,802. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.41. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $58.56 and a one year high of $62.32.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.1008 per share. This is a positive change from iShares California Muni Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

iShares California Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

