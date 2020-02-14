310 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) Purchased by Samalin Investment Counsel LLC

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RPG. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $135.13. 15,190 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,647. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $109.89 and a fifty-two week high of $135.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $129.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.68.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

