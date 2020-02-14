3,322 Shares in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) Purchased by Stratford Consulting LLC

Stratford Consulting LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,322 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 114,798,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,206,108,000 after buying an additional 7,178,698 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,527,341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $671,013,000 after acquiring an additional 3,140,646 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 7,494,688 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $481,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,992,824 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 387.3% in the third quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 2,067,698 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $104,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 7,827,076 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $502,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532,029 shares during the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on BMY. Argus raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Citigroup raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Gabelli assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.69.

Shares of BMY stock traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $66.08. 9,146,179 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,404,563. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 12-month low of $42.48 and a 12-month high of $68.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.72. The company has a market cap of $109.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.92.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.34. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 13.15% and a return on equity of 48.97%. The company had revenue of $7.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. This is an increase from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 38.38%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

