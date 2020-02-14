$35.88 Million in Sales Expected for LTC Properties Inc (NYSE:LTC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that LTC Properties Inc (NYSE:LTC) will announce $35.88 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for LTC Properties’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $35.67 million and the highest estimate coming in at $36.09 million. LTC Properties posted sales of $32.76 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LTC Properties will report full-year sales of $140.85 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $140.63 million to $141.06 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $146.30 million, with estimates ranging from $146.14 million to $146.45 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover LTC Properties.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of LTC Properties in a report on Friday, December 20th. Capital One Financial downgraded shares of LTC Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of LTC Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.83.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 742.9% in the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of LTC Properties during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 344.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of LTC Properties during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of LTC Properties during the 3rd quarter worth about $70,000. 74.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE LTC traded up $0.88 on Monday, reaching $48.90. The company had a trading volume of 269,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,814. The company has a quick ratio of 10.06, a current ratio of 10.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 0.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.85. LTC Properties has a 12 month low of $42.31 and a 12 month high of $53.04.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 20th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%. LTC Properties’s payout ratio is currently 74.51%.

LTC Properties Company Profile

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds more than 200 investments in 28 states with 30 operating partners.

