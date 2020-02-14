$370,000.00 in Sales Expected for Anterix Inc (NASDAQ:ATEX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Anterix Inc (NASDAQ:ATEX) to post $370,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Anterix’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $350,000.00 to $390,000.00. Anterix reported sales of $1.50 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 75.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Anterix will report full year sales of $1.57 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.53 million to $1.61 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $7.08 million, with estimates ranging from $6.06 million to $8.09 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Anterix.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ATEX. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Anterix in a research report on Monday, November 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Anterix in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Anterix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Anterix presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.83.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Anterix by 88.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. increased its holdings in Anterix by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 26,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after buying an additional 5,745 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Anterix by 94.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Anterix by 1,689.9% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 8,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Anterix in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 12.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Anterix stock opened at $48.36 on Tuesday. Anterix has a twelve month low of $33.14 and a twelve month high of $51.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.11. The company has a current ratio of 18.54, a quick ratio of 18.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $704.86 million and a P/E ratio of -20.94.

About Anterix

Anterix Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The company focuses on enabling private broadband connectivity for critical infrastructure and enterprise businesses. It holds licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band with nationwide coverage throughout the United States, Hawaii, Alaska, and Puerto Rico.

