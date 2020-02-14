3M Co (NYSE:MMM) Shares Sold by Delta Financial Advisors LLC

Delta Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,958 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 924 shares during the period. Delta Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in 3M during the third quarter worth $26,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in 3M during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in 3M during the third quarter worth $33,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in 3M during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in 3M during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on MMM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on 3M from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group cut 3M from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded 3M from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $143.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on 3M from $180.00 to $176.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.92.

Shares of NYSE MMM opened at $160.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $92.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.49, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. 3M Co has a 12-month low of $150.58 and a 12-month high of $219.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.86.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $8.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.12 billion. 3M had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 51.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that 3M Co will post 9.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $1.47 dividend. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.44. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.30%.

In related news, EVP Julie L. Bushman sold 6,879 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.09, for a total value of $1,135,654.11. Also, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 8,906 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $1,442,772.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,800,624. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

