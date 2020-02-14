4,596 Shares in Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW) Purchased by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $928,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 66.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Willis Towers Watson by 56.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Willis Towers Watson during the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Willis Towers Watson by 27.5% during the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carlson Capital Management purchased a new stake in Willis Towers Watson during the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. 92.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson from $245.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. SunTrust Banks reissued an “average” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Willis Towers Watson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $216.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $228.33.

Shares of WLTW opened at $212.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $207.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.55. Willis Towers Watson PLC has a 52-week low of $166.13 and a 52-week high of $220.97.

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $4.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. Willis Towers Watson had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 11.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.00 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson PLC will post 11.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. Willis Towers Watson’s payout ratio is 23.72%.

In related news, insider Joseph Gunn sold 2,690 shares of Willis Towers Watson stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.07, for a total transaction of $508,598.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,386,621.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Anne Donovan Bodnar sold 36,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.99, for a total value of $7,055,135.43. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 67,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,930,715.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

