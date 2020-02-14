5,250 Shares in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM) Purchased by Rational Advisors LLC

Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 5,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 4.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,182,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,078,000 after acquiring an additional 148,834 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,480,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,271,000 after purchasing an additional 88,655 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 813,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,273,000 after purchasing an additional 17,112 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 313,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,827,000 after purchasing an additional 18,502 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 251,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,229,000 after purchasing an additional 11,248 shares during the period. 96.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BFAM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $177.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $167.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.67.

Shares of BFAM traded up $1.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $173.74. 329,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 242,613. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $161.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.27. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc has a 12 month low of $117.92 and a 12 month high of $175.00.

In other news, CEO Stephen Howard Kramer sold 3,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.50, for a total transaction of $505,101.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,184,387.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David H. Lissy sold 10,000 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.39, for a total transaction of $1,503,900.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 307,574 shares in the company, valued at $46,256,053.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,834 shares of company stock valued at $5,587,221. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About Bright Horizons Family Solutions

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education, back-up care, and educational advisory services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment offers traditional center-based child care, preschool, and elementary education services.

