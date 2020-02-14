533,210 Shares in Dell Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Purchased by Contrarius Investment Management Ltd

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Dell Inc. (NYSE:DELL) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 533,210 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,402,000. Dell makes up 1.4% of Contrarius Investment Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Dell by 1.6% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,446 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Dell by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,961 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dell by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 7,570 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dell by 83.4% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 552 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Dell by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,118 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. 22.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:DELL opened at $52.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $38.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.07. Dell Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.35 and a twelve month high of $70.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.54.

Dell (NYSE:DELL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The technology company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $22.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.03 billion. Dell had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 457.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Dell Inc. will post 6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DELL shares. Nomura dropped their target price on shares of Dell from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dell from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Dell from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Dell in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Dell from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.21.

In related news, insider Marius Haas sold 167,275 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.87, for a total value of $8,007,454.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,378,895.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven H. Price sold 136,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.04, for a total transaction of $6,975,432.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 153,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,831,220.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 669,506 shares of company stock valued at $33,431,564. 49.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dell Inc (Dell) is a global information technology company that offers its customers a range of solutions and services delivered directly by Dell and through other distribution channels. Dell is a holding company that conducts its business worldwide through its subsidiaries. The Company operates in four segments: Large Enterprise, Public, Small and Medium Business, and Consumer.

