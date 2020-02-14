$57.37 Million in Sales Expected for Bryn Mawr Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:BMTC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Bryn Mawr Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:BMTC) to report sales of $57.37 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Bryn Mawr Bank’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $58.38 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $56.50 million. Bryn Mawr Bank posted sales of $56.90 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 0.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bryn Mawr Bank will report full-year sales of $236.50 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $232.80 million to $242.10 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $247.88 million, with estimates ranging from $240.68 million to $255.45 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Bryn Mawr Bank.

Get Bryn Mawr Bank alerts:

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The bank reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $59.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.97 million. Bryn Mawr Bank had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 10.66%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BMTC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,094,710 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,146,000 after purchasing an additional 131,830 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 1,243.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 101,901 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,803,000 after purchasing an additional 94,318 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,603,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,697,436 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,003,000 after purchasing an additional 67,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 318,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,131,000 after purchasing an additional 61,643 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.78% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BMTC traded down $0.22 on Tuesday, hitting $38.75. The stock had a trading volume of 3,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,019. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $773.78 million, a P/E ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 0.76. Bryn Mawr Bank has a 1 year low of $33.26 and a 1 year high of $41.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.80.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. Bryn Mawr Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.55%.

About Bryn Mawr Bank

Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Bryn Mawr Trust Company that provides commercial and retail banking services to individual and business customers. It operates in two segments, Wealth Management and Banking. The company accepts deposit products, including interest-bearing demand accounts, wholesale time deposits, retail time deposits, savings accounts, noninterest-bearing demand accounts, and wholesale non-maturity deposits, as well as NOW and market rate accounts.

Further Reading: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bryn Mawr Bank (BMTC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bryn Mawr Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bryn Mawr Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.