5G Networks (ASX:5GN) Trading 7.1% Higher

5G Networks Limited (ASX:5GN)’s share price traded up 7.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as A$1.02 ($0.72) and last traded at A$0.99 ($0.70), 1,190,682 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.92 ($0.65).

The company has a market capitalization of $62.95 million and a P/E ratio of -12.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is A$0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.76, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

About 5G Networks (ASX:5GN)

5G Networks Limited provides high speed network and the cloud infrastructure services in Australia. It offers various services, including integrated fiber and wireless network, cloud infrastructure, high speed unlimited Internet access, wholesale cloud, redundancy, virtual private network, business phone systems, managed services, and consulting services.

