600 Shares in Shockwave Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SWAV) Bought by Cutler Group LP

Cutler Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Shockwave Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SWAV) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Shockwave Medical during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Shockwave Medical by 244.0% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Shockwave Medical by 1,350.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Shockwave Medical in the 3rd quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Shockwave Medical by 180.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 2,092 shares during the last quarter. 61.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Antoine Papiernik sold 54,920 shares of Shockwave Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.93, for a total transaction of $2,412,635.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of Shockwave Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total value of $179,840.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $404,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 542,000 shares of company stock valued at $23,600,976 over the last three months.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SWAV shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Shockwave Medical in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shockwave Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Shockwave Medical from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on Shockwave Medical from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Shockwave Medical in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.17.

Shares of SWAV traded down $2.86 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $44.88. 337,912 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 346,117. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 6.28 and a current ratio of 6.76. Shockwave Medical Inc has a 1-year low of $24.58 and a 1-year high of $68.39.

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.02. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Shockwave Medical Inc will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

About Shockwave Medical

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

