700 Shares in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Purchased by Secure Asset Management LLC

Secure Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 700 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of COST. First Command Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 13.7% during the third quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 596 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 135,463 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $39,028,000 after purchasing an additional 3,355 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth $195,000. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 9.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 14,353 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth $345,000. 70.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 3,850 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.41, for a total value of $1,156,578.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,582 shares in the company, valued at $10,388,778.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.99, for a total value of $587,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 59,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,545,029.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

COST traded down $0.14 on Friday, hitting $318.06. The company had a trading volume of 75,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,033,411. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $302.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $294.30. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $211.14 and a 12-month high of $318.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.90.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The retailer reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.02. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.22% and a net margin of 2.42%. The company had revenue of $37.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.75%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on COST shares. Nomura reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Oppenheimer upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $335.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $329.00 to $334.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $303.83.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

