78,300 Shares in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Bought by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 78,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,063,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MRO. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 356.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,299 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 78.0% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 3,138 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Marathon Oil in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Marathon Oil by 346.9% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,785 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,938 shares in the last quarter. 82.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Siebert Williams Shank started coverage on Marathon Oil in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. Bank of America downgraded Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Marathon Oil from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Marathon Oil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.93.

Shares of NYSE MRO opened at $11.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.41. Marathon Oil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.64 and a fifty-two week high of $18.93. The company has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 2.38.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 5.56% and a net margin of 15.51%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. Marathon Oil’s revenue was down 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Marathon Oil Co. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is 28.17%.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an energy company in the United States, Equatorial Guinea, the United Kingdom, and Libya. It operates in two segments, United States and International. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

