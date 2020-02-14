8,278 Shares in Independent Bank Corp (NASDAQ:INDB) Purchased by Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Independent Bank Corp (NASDAQ:INDB) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,278 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $689,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of INDB. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 51.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 410 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Independent Bank by 704.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,303 shares of the bank’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Independent Bank by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Independent Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Independent Bank during the third quarter worth about $211,000. 78.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Independent Bank news, CEO Christopher Oddleifson sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total transaction of $114,195.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,936 shares in the company, valued at $7,075,217.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William M. Parent sold 9,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.54, for a total transaction of $821,281.74. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,675,645.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,575 shares of company stock valued at $1,714,017. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on INDB shares. G.Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Independent Bank in a report on Monday, December 9th. Gabelli assumed coverage on Independent Bank in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $98.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Independent Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. BidaskClub cut Independent Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Independent Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.33.

Shares of INDB stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $76.91. The company had a trading volume of 8,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,273. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $78.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.68. Independent Bank Corp has a one year low of $62.33 and a one year high of $87.64.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The bank reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.02). Independent Bank had a net margin of 29.37% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The company had revenue of $133.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.07 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Independent Bank Corp will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Independent Bank Company Profile

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. Its products and services include demand deposits and time certificates of deposit, as well as checking, money market, and savings accounts.

