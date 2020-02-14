Aberdeen Latin American Income Fund (LON:ALAI) Trading 2.7% Higher

Aberdeen Latin American Income Fund Ltd (LON:ALAI) was up 2.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 72.72 ($0.96) and last traded at GBX 72 ($0.95), approximately 16,221 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 133,775 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 70.10 ($0.92).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 70.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 71.32. The company has a market cap of $40.67 million and a PE ratio of 4.67.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 19th were given a dividend of GBX 0.88 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.28%. Aberdeen Latin American Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.26%.

Aberdeen Latin American Income Fund Limited is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Aberdeen Private Wealth Management Limited. The fund is managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of Latin America. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

