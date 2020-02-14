Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Issues Earnings Results

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.08), Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $77.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.46 million. Acadia Realty Trust had a net margin of 13.42% and a return on equity of 1.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. Acadia Realty Trust updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 1.32-1.46 EPS and its FY20 guidance to 1.32-1.46 EPS.

NYSE AKR opened at $25.21 on Friday. Acadia Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $24.58 and a 52 week high of $29.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 53.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.72.

In other news, Director Wendy W. Luscombe sold 6,926 shares of Acadia Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.61, for a total transaction of $177,374.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AKR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Acadia Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Acadia Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Acadia Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.50.

Acadia Realty Trust Company Profile

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual – Core and Fund – operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic urban and street-retail corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

