Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.32-1.46 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.39. Acadia Realty Trust also updated its FY 2020
After-Hours guidance to 1.32-1.46 EPS.
NYSE:AKR opened at $25.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.13. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.72. Acadia Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $24.58 and a 52-week high of $29.82.
Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $77.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.46 million. Acadia Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.82% and a net margin of 13.42%. Acadia Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other news, Director Wendy W. Luscombe sold 6,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.61, for a total transaction of $177,374.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Acadia Realty Trust Company Profile
Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual – Core and Fund – operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic urban and street-retail corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.
