Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.32-1.46 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.39. Acadia Realty Trust also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 1.32-1.46 EPS.

NYSE:AKR opened at $25.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.13. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.72. Acadia Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $24.58 and a 52-week high of $29.82.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $77.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.46 million. Acadia Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.82% and a net margin of 13.42%. Acadia Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AKR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Acadia Realty Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Acadia Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a hold rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.50.

In other news, Director Wendy W. Luscombe sold 6,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.61, for a total transaction of $177,374.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual – Core and Fund – operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic urban and street-retail corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

