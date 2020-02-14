Acadian Timber (TSE:ADN) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $16.59

Acadian Timber Corp (TSE:ADN)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.59 and traded as high as $17.02. Acadian Timber shares last traded at $16.74, with a volume of 30,702 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ADN. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Acadian Timber from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Thursday. Raymond James set a C$20.00 target price on shares of Acadian Timber and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.41. The company has a market capitalization of $281.68 million and a PE ratio of 16.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$16.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$16.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.76%. Acadian Timber’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.76%.

Acadian Timber Company Profile (TSE:ADN)

Acadian Timber Corp. supplies primary forest products in Eastern Canada and the Northeastern United States. The company operates in two segments, NB Timberlands and Maine Timberlands. Its products include softwood and hardwood sawlogs, pulpwood, and biomass by-products. The company owns and manages approximately 1.1 million acres of freehold timberlands in New Brunswick and Maine; and provides managements services relating to approximately 1.3 million acres of Crown licensed timberlands.

