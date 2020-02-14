ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) Updates FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) issued an update on its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.20-1.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.31. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.936-1.975 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.97 billion.ACCO Brands also updated its FY20 guidance to $1.20-1.30 EPS.

Shares of ACCO stock traded down $0.39 on Friday, reaching $9.75. 18,765 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 497,157. The stock has a market cap of $883.55 million, a P/E ratio of 10.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.39. ACCO Brands has a 1-year low of $7.25 and a 1-year high of $11.38.

Get ACCO Brands alerts:

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $537.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $534.55 million. ACCO Brands had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 5.05%. On average, equities research analysts predict that ACCO Brands will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ACCO. ValuEngine downgraded ACCO Brands from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday. Barrington Research reiterated a buy rating on shares of ACCO Brands in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ACCO Brands from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.00.

ACCO Brands Company Profile

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer and business products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company offers school notebooks, calendars, janitorial supplies, and whiteboards; storage and organization products, such as three-ring and lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines, as well as related consumable supplies; writing instruments; stapling and punching products; do-it-yourself tools; and computer accessories and others used in schools, homes, and businesses.

Recommended Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for ACCO Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACCO Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.