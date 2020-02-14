ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) Updates FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) issued an update on its FY 2020
After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.20-1.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.31. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.936-1.975 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.97 billion.ACCO Brands also updated its FY20 guidance to $1.20-1.30 EPS.
Shares of ACCO stock traded down $0.39 on Friday, reaching $9.75. 18,765 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 497,157. The stock has a market cap of $883.55 million, a P/E ratio of 10.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.39. ACCO Brands has a 1-year low of $7.25 and a 1-year high of $11.38.
ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $537.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $534.55 million. ACCO Brands had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 5.05%. On average, equities research analysts predict that ACCO Brands will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.
ACCO Brands Company Profile
ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer and business products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company offers school notebooks, calendars, janitorial supplies, and whiteboards; storage and organization products, such as three-ring and lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines, as well as related consumable supplies; writing instruments; stapling and punching products; do-it-yourself tools; and computer accessories and others used in schools, homes, and businesses.
