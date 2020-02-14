Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) PT Raised to $70.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) had its price objective hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ATVI. Bank of America set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $62.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard to $75.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Nomura reissued a buy rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $64.40.

Shares of ATVI stock traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $63.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,229,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,186,258. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Activision Blizzard has a one year low of $40.89 and a one year high of $63.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.97.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.04. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 23.18%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a yield of 0.67%. This is a positive change from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.37. Activision Blizzard’s payout ratio is presently 17.79%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 68,156,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,049,858,000 after purchasing an additional 14,371,236 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,425,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,285,699,000 after buying an additional 1,613,122 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Activision Blizzard by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,329,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,980,437,000 after buying an additional 367,164 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in Activision Blizzard by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,405,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,183,000 after buying an additional 587,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt raised its stake in Activision Blizzard by 4.0% during the third quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 5,150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,486,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

