Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ADMS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ADMS) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.75.

ADMS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price (down previously from $30.00) on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 target price (down previously from $8.00) on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd.

Get Adamas Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADMS. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Adamas Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Adamas Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Dowling & Yahnke LLC acquired a new stake in Adamas Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,279 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 3,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 81.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,439 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 10,494 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADMS traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.61. The stock had a trading volume of 321,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 494,151. The firm has a market cap of $158.08 million, a PE ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 6.35, a quick ratio of 6.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.39. Adamas Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $3.35 and a one year high of $12.57.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for patients suffering from chronic neurologic disorders. The company offers GOCOVRI, an extended release capsule for the treatment of dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson's disease receiving levodopa-based therapy, with or without concomitant dopaminergic medications.

Recommended Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for Adamas Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adamas Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.