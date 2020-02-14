Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) Shares Up 9%

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp (NASDAQ:ADMP) rose 9% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.75 and last traded at $0.73, approximately 959,754 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 54% from the average daily volume of 624,950 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.67.

ADMP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Maxim Group downgraded shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.96.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $41.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $5.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.55 million. Adamis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 90.00% and a negative net margin of 175.77%. On average, research analysts predict that Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 94.2% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 86,600 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 42,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 189.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 757,124 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 495,793 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 962,687 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 14,312 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,791,266 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after purchasing an additional 77,498 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.48% of the company’s stock.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:ADMP)

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products in the therapeutic areas of allergy and respiratory disease in the United States. The company's specialty pharmaceutical product candidates comprise Symjepi (epinephrine) Injection pre-filled syringe (PFS) for use in the emergency treatment of acute allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis.

