Adams Resources & Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:AE) Short Interest Down 21.2% in January

Adams Resources & Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:AE) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a drop of 21.2% from the January 15th total of 3,300 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 8,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AE. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Adams Resources & Energy by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 43,734 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after buying an additional 11,447 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Adams Resources & Energy by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 92,379 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,167,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Adams Resources & Energy by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,655 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Adams Resources & Energy by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 199,739 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,802,000 after buying an additional 6,170 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Adams Resources & Energy by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 318,600 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $12,129,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period.

Shares of AE stock opened at $33.88 on Friday. Adams Resources & Energy has a 12 month low of $29.16 and a 12 month high of $42.17.

Adams Resources & Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the marketing, transportation, and storage of crude oil in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil Marketing, Transportation and Storage; and Tank Truck Transportation of Liquid Chemicals and Dry Bulk.

