AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) Hits New 1-Year High at $16.40

AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $16.40 and last traded at $16.21, with a volume of 119 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.00.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AHCO. ValuEngine lowered AdaptHealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank began coverage on AdaptHealth in a report on Monday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on AdaptHealth in a report on Thursday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Leerink Swann initiated coverage on AdaptHealth in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on AdaptHealth in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $644.80 million, a PE ratio of 125.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.12.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AHCO. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in AdaptHealth during the fourth quarter worth approximately $110,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in AdaptHealth during the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. Myriad Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in AdaptHealth during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,098,000. RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AdaptHealth during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,356,000. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new position in AdaptHealth during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,315,000. 61.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO)

AdaptHealth, LLC distributes home medical equipment. The Company offers mobility products, respiratory therapy, non- invasive ventilation, nutrition supplies, ocean home health products, sleep therapy supplies, bed lifts, seat lift chairs, and bath aids. AdaptHealth, LLC was founded in 2012 and is based in Phoenixville, Pennsylvania.

