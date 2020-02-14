Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on WMS. Barclays upgraded shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the company from $41.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Robert W. Baird set a $68.00 target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $48.60.

Shares of NYSE:WMS opened at $48.16 on Tuesday. Advanced Drainage Systems has a 52 week low of $24.19 and a 52 week high of $48.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.78 and its 200-day moving average is $36.68. The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of -13.12 and a beta of 0.97.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The construction company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). Advanced Drainage Systems had a negative net margin of 12.43% and a positive return on equity of 16.13%. The firm had revenue of $393.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Advanced Drainage Systems will post -3.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.51%.

In related news, SVP Ewout Leeuwenburg sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.88, for a total transaction of $184,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 59,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,183,664.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Alexander R. Fischer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.68, for a total transaction of $366,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,089,726.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,831 shares of company stock worth $987,432 in the last 90 days. 20.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WMS. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $20,693,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 264.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 791,637 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,747,000 after buying an additional 574,437 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,543,761 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,817,000 after buying an additional 312,472 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 757,587 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,425,000 after buying an additional 262,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 339.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 339,767 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,197,000 after buying an additional 262,528 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.36% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Drainage Systems

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products in the United States and internationally. The company offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

