Aegis Begins Coverage on Indonesia Energy (NASDAQ:INDO)

Research analysts at Aegis began coverage on shares of Indonesia Energy (NASDAQ:INDO) in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Aegis’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 37.55% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of INDO stock opened at $7.27 on Wednesday. Indonesia Energy has a 1 year low of $6.00 and a 1 year high of $12.49.

Get Indonesia Energy alerts:

About Indonesia Energy

Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in Indonesia. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Jakarta, Indonesia. Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited is a subsidiary of Maderic Holdings Limited.

Read More: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Indonesia Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Indonesia Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.