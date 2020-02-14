aelf (ELF) Price Hits $0.13

aelf (CURRENCY:ELF) traded up 16.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. aelf has a market cap of $73.49 million and approximately $85.32 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One aelf token can now be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00001308 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, Binance, BCEX and Gate.io. In the last week, aelf has traded up 41.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003254 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $361.97 or 0.03507473 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009663 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.25 or 0.00254319 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0852 or 0.00000825 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00041789 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.54 or 0.00160281 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000080 BTC.

aelf Token Profile

aelf’s genesis date was December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 880,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 544,480,200 tokens. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . aelf’s official message board is medium.com/@aelfblockchain . aelf’s official website is aelf.io

aelf Token Trading

aelf can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, Gate.io, GOPAX, AirSwap, Bithumb, Hotbit, OKEx, Ethfinex, IDEX, Tokenomy, Koinex, Bancor Network, Kyber Network, Bibox, Allbit, Kucoin, ABCC, CoinTiger, BigONE, Binance, BCEX and Huobi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade aelf should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase aelf using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

