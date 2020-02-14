Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) Releases Earnings Results

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.60) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.72) by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $35.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.72 million. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 70.07% and a negative net margin of 356.42%. The company’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.58) EPS.

NASDAQ AGIO opened at $52.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.24, a current ratio of 5.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $28.36 and a twelve month high of $68.94. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.59 and a beta of 2.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.91 and its 200 day moving average is $41.14.

In related news, insider Carman Alenson sold 2,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total transaction of $147,765.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Bowden sold 49,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total value of $2,485,871.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 target price (up previously from $64.00) on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $79.00 target price on Agios Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.73.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel investigational medicines to treat cancer and rare genetic diseases. It focuses on diseases that are directly caused by changes in genes or chromosomes, often passed from one generation to the next.

