AGL Energy Limited (ASX:AGL) Plans $0.47 Interim Dividend

AGL Energy Limited (ASX:AGL) declared a interim dividend on Friday, February 14th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.47 per share on Friday, March 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 26th.

Shares of ASX AGL traded up A$0.46 ($0.33) during trading on Friday, hitting A$20.68 ($14.67). 2,810,924 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,560,000. The business’s fifty day moving average is A$20.26 and its 200 day moving average is A$19.99. AGL Energy has a fifty-two week low of A$18.39 ($13.04) and a fifty-two week high of A$23.21 ($16.46). The firm has a market capitalization of $13.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.45, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.33.

In related news, insider John Stanhope acquired 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$20.95 ($14.86) per share, for a total transaction of A$25,140.00 ($17,829.79).

AGL Energy Limited provides energy to residential and business customers in Australia. The company operates in four segments: Customer Markets, Wholesale Markets, Group Operations, and Investments segments. It is involved in generating electricity through thermal, hydro, wind, and solar power generation plants; gas storage activities; and the retail sale of electricity, gas, solar, and energy products and services.

